LEAD On A Clean Economy Brings Companies And Investors To Capitol Hill With United Call To Maximize Investment In America

More than 60 major companies and investors are convening this week for LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024 , a three-day advocacy event where they will champion the local economic benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act and other critical clean energy policies that have unlocked vast private-sector investment while calling for further action to expand U.S. global leadership in building an advanced, clean, and abundant economy.

Organized by Ceres, the sixth annual LEAD (Lawmaker Education and Advocacy Day) event will take place between March 5 and 7. Over the course of 50 meetings with members of Congress from both parties and key officials in the Biden administration, companies, including Advocate Health, Avangrid, Danone, DHL Group, DSM, eBay, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Ford Motor Co., Franklin Energy, Holcim, IKEA, Microsoft, Nucor, REI Co-op, Samsung Electronics, and Siemens, as well as investors, will showcase the continued support of the U.S. business community for robust clean energy policy and investment.

A full list of participating companies, investors, and trade groups is available here . Collectively, the 64 participants generate more than $2.3 trillion in annual revenue, employ more than 3.2 million people, and hold more than $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

"Our data shows increasing demand for green skills and green jobs in many different sectors of the US economy. In 2023, the hiring rate for green talent in the U.S. peaked at 44% above the overall hiring rate. The key question now is how best to ensure the development of green skills across the workforce to meet employer needs at this moment and in the coming years,” said LinkedIn Co-Founder Allen Blue.

“DSM North America is excited to once again join LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024 to showcase the significant business support for federal clean energy incentives that are unlocking enormous amounts of private investment to grow our economy,” said Hugh Welsh, president and general counsel, DSM North America.“DSM is proud of its progress to run a thriving, sustainable business, and we call on federal policymakers to build on the momentum of the last few years to ensure the U.S. and its businesses are poised to compete in the clean economy.”

"The risks of climate change mark a threat to both public health and the economy,” said Shelly Schlenker, executive vice president/chief advocacy officer, CommonSpirit Health.“CommonSpirit Health is excited to join LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024 to share our strong support for federal clean energy incentives and other climate solutions, which not only cut the pollution that endangers the communities we serve but also bring investment and jobs to empower them.”

“It will take more than just one company, more than one industry to counter the worst effects of climate change – it is time for us all to act. That's why LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024 brings business and government together to identify the necessary investments to grow our economy, protect our communities and drive a just transition to a low-carbon economy. The urgency has never been more evident,” said Liz O'Neill, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Levi Strauss & Co.

"The surge in climate investment opportunities catalyzed by the IRA is propelling us into a new era of American prosperity, with abundant, affordable, and homegrown clean energy at its core," said Gil Jenkins, vice president of corporate affairs, HASI. "We eagerly anticipate our participation in LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024, where we will showcase the substantial backing from the business community for these forward-thinking energy policies that not only foster significant job creation and economic growth but also accelerate essential decarbonization efforts for a climate-positive future.”

"The Inflation Reduction Act has been a game-changer for Hackensack Meridian Health. The tax credits and incentives have enabled us to invest in cutting-edge technologies, expand our services, and provide more accessible care to our patients. This landmark legislation is a testament to the power of government and industry working together to improve the health and well-being of our communities,” said Kyle Tafuri, vice president of sustainability, Hackensack Meridian Health.

“This is a historic moment in America – one that sets the stage for decarbonizing the economy, boosting U.S. manufacturing, creating jobs, and increasing equity,” said Abby Campbell Singer, head of climate and infrastructure policy, Siemens USA Government Affairs.“Federal funding is providing us with a strong foundation to shape the future we want and the response from industry has been incredible. We are encouraged by these efforts and look forward to our participation in LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024 to help advance industry's ability to innovate while accelerating the deployment of sustainable technologies and infrastructure.”

"At Michelin, we have set clear goals to guide our contribution to the responsible stewardship of the natural world around us,” said Kara Fulcher, director of sustainability for Michelin North America, Inc. "By 2050, Michelin is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions across our business.”

Danone is committed to partnering with farmers in our supply chain to work towards regenerative agriculture and reducing our climate impact,” said Chris Adamo, vice president of public affairs & regenerative Agriculture, Danone North America.“Federal policies from the Farm Bill and Inflation Reduction Act are crucial to helping us accelerate progress and engage more farms to help them provide various solutions across their operations. We look forward to showcasing the many beneficial impacts to farming partners, consumers, and the entire U.S. economy when we meet with policymakers this week at LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024.”

"New Belgium Brewing is already witnessing the on-the-ground benefits of the surge in clean energy investment across the U.S., and we know it has the potential to deliver so much more for businesses and the economy. We look forward to meeting with policymakers at LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024 to highlight the ways these investments are helping us to strengthen our business, while strengthening the nation's economy,” said Dana Villeneuve, government affairs program manager at New Belgium Brewing.

“Nucor is North Americas largest steel and steel products producer using a circular scrap-based steelmaking process to make low embodied carbon American made steel. We are making purposeful investments to increase the availability of carbon-free electricity, and to support other emerging technologies that will help lead the way to a clean industrial future as well as reach our goal of net zero by 2050,” said Dave Miracle, environmental general manager, Nucor.“We are excited to join LEAD at Clean Economy 2024 to showcase the significant business support for federal clean energy investments that are growing our economy and helping companies and the nation compete globally.”

LEAD on a Clean Economy 2024 comes 1.5 years after passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which along with the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 has unleashed a groundswell of private-sector investment in U.S. clean energy solutions and advanced manufacturing. Since the Inflation Reduction Act passed into law , clean energy investments in the U.S. have increased by 38%, creating more than 270,000 new jobs - including more than 85,000 new manufacturing jobs, with 524 new clean energy project announcements worth $352 billion across 47 states and Puerto Rico. Lawmakers from both parties have celebrated this progress.

Many of LEAD's 2024 participating companies and investors were among the nearly 3,000 U.S. businesses that supported the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act , have provided input to help guide its effective implementation, and have already begun to realize its benefits toward meeting their climate and business goals. These leading businesses have also continued to push for additional policies at the state and federal levels to build on the momentum and ensure the investments achieve their maximum potential for the planet and the economy.

“Ceres is excited to bring some of nation's leading businesses, investors, and trade groups back to Washington to make the robust financial and economic case for clean energy action,” said Anne Kelly, vice president of government relations, Ceres.“The U.S. economy is already experiencing the many benefits of clean energy investments, and the businesses coming to Capitol Hill this week know that strong federal policy has been essential to guiding these investments into communities across the U.S. That's why they're here to show how these policies help them achieve their business goals and call for further action to ensure the public and private sectors maximize investment in America.”

The week's activities will include an event hosted by Axios at 9:00 a.m. ET on March 7 highlighting business leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs about the climate, economic, and security benefits of U.S. clean energy momentum."State of Play: Clean Energy's Investment Boom" will feature discussions about the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on clean energy industry growth and how it will influence future investment. Speakers include U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, senior advisor to the President for international climate policy John Podesta, and LinkedIn co-founder Allen Blue. This event is open to the media.

Ceres, a nonprofit advocacy organization that works with companies and investors to advance responsible business practices and policies, has organized hundreds of meetings with lawmakers at LEAD events since 2019. Corporate advocacy for robust climate and clean energy policies are of growing importance to investors, who see the climate crisis as a major financial risk and clean energy as a massive economic opportunity, and they have pushed companies to make these issues central to their public policy engagement practices. Research conducted by Ceres has shown that America's largest companies are increasingly lobbying in support of strong climate policies that align with national climate goals. LEAD provides companies with an opportunity to hone and expand their climate leadership and advocacy as they look to strengthen their own policy engagement practices.

Ceres is a nonprofit organization working with the most influential capital market leaders to solve the world's greatest sustainability challenges. Through our powerful networks and global collaborations of investors, companies and nonprofits, we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future. For more information, visit ceres and follow @CeresNews.

