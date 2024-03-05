               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
A New Era Of Work: Aligning Purpose With Employee Wellbeing For Organizational Success


3/5/2024 2:02:23 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) This article was originally published in the International Business Times.

As we delve into 2024, a significant transformation in employee engagement is reshaping the workplace. Bureau of Labor Statistics January US Employment Report is a testament to this change, showcasing a continual decline in unemployment and a rise in wages. This trend hints at a more competitive labor market. In this intensifying talent war, business leaders and industry experts are preparing for a notable shift in the aspects of work that employees value most. Continue reading...

