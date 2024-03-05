Ekō Solutions Fireside Chat Series: Meet Kirk Taylor President And Co-Founder Of Land Betterment

(MENAFN- 3BL) ekō Solutions is not recycling just to recycle

Inventing mechanisms that are sustainable and functional

Hello – I'm Stephanie Conzelman, Stakeholder Engagement Director with Land Betterment. We are excited to share the sixth and final interview in the six-part series titled, “Meet the ekō Solutions Management Team.”

In the previous five episodes, we had the opportunity to get to know the senior members of the ekō Solutions team who are driving ekō forward every day.

Recently, I met with Kirk Taylor, President and Co-founder of Land Betterment, the parent company of ekō Solutions. Kirk and I spoke about Land Betterment's mission of uplifting communities through positive solutions and the vital role that ekō plays in providing sustainable and safe housing which is delivered in a meaningful, quick, and reliable fashion.

We also had the opportunity to speak about the other pillars of ekō Solutions – commercial, crisis recovery, recreational and farming. Kirk is particularly proud of the robust team. He said,“They are agile and able to create just about anything out of the“double recycled” shipping containers. Just throw an idea their way and they are sure to meet and exceed expectations.”

Kirk mentioned some examples of how our ekō Solutions“double recycled” containers are deployed:



Housing at sporting events

Short-term and long-term housing

Airbnb rentals at campgrounds

Moveable event spaces at festivals

Temporary housing for victims of disasters

Container based agriculture

Mobile dog grooming

In the field laboratory and research facilities

Mobile and permanent restrooms Mobile and temporary offices

ekō Solutions, a division of Land Betterment a Certified B Corporation, is rapidly growing and now offers a full array of dwelling solutions for commercial, recreational, residential, farming and crisis recovery using customized up-cycled shipping containers. These sustainable and energy-efficient structures combine contemporary design with practicality.

With growth it is so important to have the right team in place to move the Company forward in the smartest possible way. We have an amazing and capable team ready to bring our innovative up-cycled shipping container dwellings and structures to market.

To learn more about ekō Solutions' products, visit –

About ekō Solutions

ekō Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled shipping container structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. ekō Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our up-cycled shipping container structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial, farming and recreation use. To stay up to date on our innovations and get an insider's view of our daily operations follow us on our social platforms - Facebook LinkedIn X Instagram Tick Tock and YouTube .

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment or connect with the Company on Facebook X Instagram and LinkedIn .

