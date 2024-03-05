My Quest Story - Allan Mendez

(MENAFN- 3BL) A chance encounter at a previous job put me on the right path.
My journey to Quest Diagnostics began in 2017. I was in-between jobs and didn't really know what I wanted to do with my life. I was working security for a local hospital, and I noticed a Quest Diagnostics car and courier coming in and out daily. One day I asked the courier,“What exactly do you do?” The courier told me about his job and day-to-day responsibilities, and I was immediately interested in working for Quest. I applied for a courier position and was hired in October of 2017.
I started out as a shuttle driver for our LAX logistics hub. As months went by, I was enjoying my time at Quest and knew I wanted to move up and see what other opportunities were available in the company. My goal was to become supervisor one day, and to do that I needed to keep an open mind and potentially go where I am needed. So, I expressed an interest in transferring to Portland, Oregon, for a change and new growth opportunities. And when the opportunity was available, I moved to Portland.
While working as a Route Service Representative (RSR) I always knew I wanted to learn more and take on expanded responsibilities. I spoke with my supervisor and expressed interest in taking on bigger roles and becoming an Advanced RSR. Within a few months, the advanced position became available. Taking that role was the best decision of my life. I had a great experience working with the team in Portland for 3 years. When a Group Lead position became available in 2022, I took another leap forward and decided to move again to fulfill my dream.
Being a Group Lead has been so fulfilling. I get to support my colleagues every day, take on new tasks when needed, and learn more about how Quest operates. My new supervisor has been a major impact in my life and at work. He is helping me build character and develop the knowledge and leadership skills to work on my next goal of becoming a supervisor.
I truly believe my purpose is to be with Quest the rest of my life. I love working with Quest because no matter what role I take on, I am supporting my community and growing my career. There are many opportunities within the company to keep learning and growing. Anything is possible if you put your mind to it.
I truly appreciate everyone I work with and want to thank my colleagues and especially my supervisors who have been on this journey so far. I look forward to many more years with Quest Diagnostics.
MENAFN05032024007202015466ID1107938452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.