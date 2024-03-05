               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Women Transform Their Lives And Their Communities


3/5/2024 2:02:23 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) CARE partners with corporations to improve the lives of women and communities in and around their global supply chains by ensuring women earn, save, invest. Our programs leverage public-private partnerships, integrative savings groups, and entrepreneur financing and support, to reduce poverty and improve equity. Her Money. Her Future.

MENAFN05032024007202015466ID1107938450

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search