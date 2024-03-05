Bill Gates Comments On Mark Zuckerberg's 'Sunderbans' Shirt At Anant Ambani-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash: 'You've Always...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, two of the most influential people in the world, met at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. A photo of Bill and Mark hanging out in casual clothes became very popular and spread a lot on social media Read: Bill Gates meets Mark Zuckerberg at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash, Netizens say 'Get your tech problems sorted out'Now, the former CEO of Microsoft has shared a photo of him with Mark Zuckerberg. The Facebook CEO looks dapper in the photograph. He is wearing a jungle-print kurti. Mark wore that on the second day of the celebration was a shirt by Rahul Mishra along with white pants and white shoes. It is a hand-embroidered 'Sunderbans' Tigress shirt, as per GQ India. His wife Priscilla Chan, on the other hand, chose a snakeskin dress from Balmain, costing ₹1.40 lakh Pics: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala; From Deepika, Ranbir, SRK, Bill Gates to Ivanka Trump“You've always been great at dressing for the occasion,” Bill wrote in his Instagram post, unlike Mark who chose a grand costume for the occasion, is seen in the photo in a plain green polo t-shirt with a black blazer and a grey pair of trousers Zuckerberg's costumes at Ambani bashMark Zuckerberg was seen wearing grand costumes at the pre-wedding celebration. He wore a black single-breasted jacket made with Japanese wool. The jacket with gold-tone jewelled Dragonfly applique costs around ₹5.80 lakh, GQ India reported: Mark Zuckerberg gets impressed with Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch; wife Priscilla Chan says, 'Want that'Mark wore another Rahul Mishra later on. It was a hand-embroidered bundi worn over a kurta and silk trousers. He also wore an off-white sherwani with gold embroidery.
MENAFN05032024007365015876ID1107938444
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.