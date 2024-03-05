DMK's A Raja Stirs Uproar With 'We Are Enemies Of Ram', INDIA Says 'Personal Statement' As BJP Launches Attack

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Days after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin stirred a controversy with his comments on Sanatana Dharma, it is senior party leader A Raja whose comments on 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans and“we are enemies of Ram” remark have erupted a fresh row. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that A Raja called for“Balkanisation of India...as well as made disparaging comments on Manipuris and questions the idea of India, as a nation.”BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted A Raja's speech made in Madurai with the translation saying, \"India is not a nation. Understand this well. India is never a nation. One nation means one language, one tradition and one culture. Then only it is one nation. India is not a nation but a subcontinent. What's the reason? Here, Tamil is one nation and one country. Malayalam is one language, one nation and one country. Oriya is a nation, a language and a country. All these nations make up India. So, India is not country it is a subcontinent. There are so many traditions and cultures. If you come to Tamil Nadu, there's a culture. In Kerala, there's another culture. In Delhi, there's another culture. In Oriya, there's another culture. Why in Manipur, as RS Bharathi said, they eat dog meat. Yes, it is true, they eat. That's a culture. There's nothing wrong. It's all in our mind.\"“If you says it's this God, this is Jai Sri Ram, this is Bharat Mata ki Jai, then we and Tamil Nadu will never accept Bharat Mata and Jai Shri Ram....Tamil Nadu won't accept. You go and tell, we're enemies of Ram,” A Raja was quoted as saying by a News18 report REACTSA Raja's 'we are enemies of Ram' remark has prompted condemnation from the Congress as the party asserted that one should exercise restraint while speaking. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said,“I 100 per cent disagree with his remarks. From this platform, I condemn such a statement. I believe Ram belongs to everyone and is all encompassing.”INDIA ally Tejashwi Yadav distanced his party from A Raja's statement, saying it is not coming from the alliance. Tejashwi Yadav said,“This is his personal statement. It is not ours.”BJP LAUNCHES COUNTEROFFENSIVEBJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad launched a scathing attack on A Raja and the INDIA bloc DMK is part of over the leader remarks on 'Jai Shri Ram' and the idea of India, saying“questioning the very idea of India and humiliating Hindu Gods has become the hallmark of the alliance's politicak agenda”.Ravi Shankar Prasad said, \"He [A Raja] said that we will never accept 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'...Do Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge agree with this? Will DMK use such derogatory comments against deities of other religions? We respect all religions...\"On DMK leader A Raja's remarks on 'Jai Shri Ram' and the idea of India, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says,“It is evident that insulting India's ethos, publicly humiliating Hindu Gods and questioning the very idea of India has become the hallmark of the political agenda of the INDIA. Is Congress ready to stoop so low for their political gains that they are ready to accept such comments?”Union Minister Anurag Thakur said,“They are the people who abuse Hindi, talk about finishing India, support 'tukde tukde' gang and raise slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad' after their leader wins the Rajya Sabha elections.”Posting A Raja's speech, Amit Malviya said,“The hate speeches from DMK's stable continue unabated. After Udhayanidhi Stalin's call to annihilate Sanatan Dharma, it is now A Raja who calls for balkanisation of India, derides Bhagwan Ram, makes disparaging comments on Manipuris and questions the idea of India, as a nation.”

