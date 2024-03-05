Zeba Hassan Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'So Disrespectful' For 'Idly' Remarks On Ram Charan: Who Is She?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Zeba Hassan, the makeup artist of South actor Ram Charan, accused Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan of disrespecting the 'RRR' actor with his \"idly vada\" remark at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Hassan also claimed that she \"walked out\" of the event after that happened READ: Bill Gates comments on Mark Zuckerberg's 'Sunderbans' shirt at Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash: 'You've always...'Her statement came as a video showing Shah Rukh Khan inviting Ram Charan on stage went viral. Khan jokingly said some gibberish words, seemingly in Tamil or Telugu language, which hurt the sentiments of RRR actor's makeup artist incident happened when Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, and Aamir came together on the stage to perform the hook step of the Ram Charan and NTR Jr starrer 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu'. At one point, Ram Charan also joined the trio and grooved on the song with them READ: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant look stunning at pre-wedding bash; check photos, videosTaking to Instagram, Hassan posted the video and captioned, \"Bhend idly vada Ram Charan kahan hai tu?? I walked out after this. So disrespectful for a star like @alwaysramcharan.\"ALSO READ: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant look stunning at pre-wedding bash; check photos, videosAccording to Free Press Journal, Zeba Hassan also issued a statement, saying how South Indian stars are not appreciated or given respect. \"It's funny how everyone wants to pay us \"lesser\" because we're from south India where as they're okay to pay triple the amount for the same thing to an artist if that artist is Delhi or Mumbai based,\" she was quoted by the report is Zeba Hassan?Zeba Hassan is the makeup artist of actor Ram Charan. She has also styled Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni at several occasions. Her YouTube channel has 6.15K subscribers. Her profile on YouTube says: \"Make up - Skincare - Fitness - Lifestyle - Life updates\"

