'Our Govt Tries To Rapidly Complete Projects': PM Modi Unveils Development Initiatives Worth ₹19,600 Cr In Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 5 inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth ₹19,600 crore at Chandikhole in Odisha's Jajpur district, and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre was trying to complete projects 'rapidly'.The new projects related to sectors such as oil and gas, railways, road transport, highways and atomic energy the event, PM Modi said the previous governments had never shown interest in the timely completion of projects, adding that those projects that remained stuck in the previous governments' time were completed during the tenure of the BJP-led Centre in the past 10 years prime minister said: "Today's event is also a recognition of how rapidly the work culture has changed in our country over the years. The earlier governments were not interested in completing the projects on time. Whereas our government tries to rapidly complete the projects. After 2014, those projects that were stuck, and lost in the country were completed."Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said the number of people in attendance resounded the BJP's resolution of crossing the 400-seat mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"You people coming here in such large numbers shows the mood of the East. Odisha's resolution is very clear today. This resolution is 'Abki Baar 400 Paar'," PM Modi said to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Indian Oil Corporation's Mono Ethylene Glycol project in Paradip Refinery was inaugurated to help reduce the country's import dependency.

The inauguration of the CONCOR container depot in Kalinga Nagar, which also happened today, is aimed at boosting domestic and international trade.

The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the four-laning of the Singhara-Binjabahal section of NH-49; Binjabahal-Tileibani section of NH-49; Balasore-Jharpokharia section of NH-18 and Tangi-Bhubaneswar section of NH-16 162-km Bansapani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura railway line was also dedicated to the nation.“It will not only enhance the existing traffic facility's capacity but also facilitate efficient transportation of iron and manganese ore from Keonjhar district to the nearest ports and steel plants, significantly contributing to regional economic growth,” the PMO said in a release the ceremony, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the eight-laning of the Chandikhole-Paradip section at Chandikhole foundation stone was also laid for the Electric Loco Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Narla, the Wagon Periodical Overhauling Workshop at Kantabanji, and the upgradation and augmentation of maintenance facilities at Baghuapal today, PM Modi paid tribute to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary and said his visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations.“I pay homage to the legendary Biju Patnaik Ji on his birth anniversary. His visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. His contributions to our nation and his unwavering commitment to development are exemplary,” the prime minister said in a post on X.“Today, on this special day, I look forward to being among the people of Odisha to inaugurate various projects in Chandikhole. I will also address a @BJP4Odisha public meeting,” he added Modi is slated to address a rally of the Bhartiya Janta Party in Jajpur, considered a stronghold of the ruling Biju Janata Dal, which is named after the popular former CM.

