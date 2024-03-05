PM Modi To Flag Off Agra Metro Priority Corridor Tomorrow: Route, Price And All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday, March 6, virtually inaugurate the priority corridor of the Agra Metro. The Agra Metro will be launched at 10 am, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Deputy General Manager PR, Panchanan Mishra said Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also likely to be present during the Agra Metro inauguration ceremony ABOUT THE AGRA METRO-The Agra Metro line will have six stations--three elevated and three underground and will cover Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, and Mankameshwar and Jama Masjid.-The names of the metro stations in the priority corridor are Taj Mahal East, Captain Shubham Gupta, Fatehabad Road, Taj Mahal and Mankameshwar Temple.-The Agra Metro will run from 6 am till 10 pm.-For up to one kilometer, the fare on the Agra Metro will be ₹10; ₹15 for up to 1-2 kilometers and ₹20 for up to 2-6 kilometers.-Once the commuters have bought the tickets, they will be allowed to stay on the metro premises for 20 minutes.-To avoid standing in the queue, the commuters can also download an app and book metro tickets to their destinations.\"Metro will also provide the citizens of Agra to enjoy birthday celebrations, pre-wedding shoots and educational tours and group tours of tourists. Eating joints will also be available at the station for the commuters and tourists coming to Agra,\" Panchanan Mishra said.-All the metro stations in the Agra Metro line have been decorated with paintings showing the 'Braj' theme, culture, festivals and local temples. The metro line will keep its commuters updated on the hotspots near the metro station.-Agra Metro Rail Project would have two corridors-(i) Taj East Gate to Sikandra which is 13.7 kilometer long, and (ii) Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar which is 15.7 kilometer long entire corridor is elevated which includes 14 metro stations.-According to the reports, all the metro trains are equipped with regenerative breaking system and will save up to 35 per cent energy. The trains are also fitted with carbon dioxide based sensors which saves energy. With the increasing load of passenger trains, the Co2 based sensors provide an ambient temperature.(With agency inputs)

