Bengaluru Water Crisis: Housing Society In Whitefield Introduces ₹5,000 Fine For Misuse, Deploys Guard

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bengaluru, the Silicon City of India, is facing a serious water crisis. There has not been enough rain in the region which has caused the water level in the Cauvery River to drop. This shortage has not only impacted irrigation but also created a drinking water crisis in some areas of the capital city of Karnataka, a housing society in Bengaluru's Whitefield area has decided to impose a fine of ₹5,000 on residents over the misuse of drinking water and has deployed a security guard to monitor the situation amid the severe water crisis in the city, India Today reported on Tuesday report said“The Palm Meadows” housing society located in Whitefield has issued a notice to its residents, stating that the society has not received water from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for the past four days and is managing the situation with borewells, risking the depletion of groundwater very soon Read | Bengaluru water crisis: 'Water doesn't belong to any individual,' Shivakumar explains plan to tackle shortageIt is important to note that Whitefield is one of the worst-affected areas in the city due to the ongoing water crisis. The other severely-hit areas include Yelahanka and Kanakpura.

\"We have been managing with our borewells and run the risk of depletion of groundwater very soon,\" India Today quoted the AOA of the society as saying to cut 20% water consumptionTo deal with the water crisis, the Apartment Owners Association (AOA) said it has decided to reduce water consumption by 20% for each of its units Read | Kolkata Metro: PM Modi to inaugurate India's first-ever underwater route tomorrow | Watch\"If the resident does not cut back water consumption by 20% (and meet the target), there will be an additional charge of ₹5,000,\" the notice said, adding that the reduction could increase as per the supply and is expected to go up by 40% in the peak summer months, the AOA has also warned of higher penalties for repeated violations, adding that a separate security person will be hired to intensify patrolling housing societiesSeveral other housing societies in Bengaluru too have advised its residents to be careful with their daily water usage, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar held a crucial meeting to address the shortage of drinking water in Bengaluru, reported ANIDeputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he is 'seriously looking' into the matter.\"I am very seriously looking at it. I had a meeting with all the officials. We are identifying the points where water is available... More than 3000 borewells have dried up in Bengaluru...\" he said warned the water tanker owners in the state that the government would seize their tankers if they do not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7.With the summer expected to be more severe this year, some 7,082 villages across Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to drinking water crisis in the coming months as per an assessment made by the government as of February 10.

