Sandeshkhali Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹12.78 Crore As CBI Reaches Kolkata To Take Shajahan Sheikh Into Custody

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs12.78 Crore under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the ongoing investigations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Shahjahan Seikh and others, ED has attached Proceeds of crime in form of immovable and movable properties to tune of Rs. 12.78 Crore. These properties include 14 immovable properties in the nature of apartment, agriculture land, land for fishery, land and building etc. in Gram Serberia, Sandeshkhali and Kolkata. Two bank accounts have also been attached initiated investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by West Bengal Police against Shajahan Seikh and others which includes heinous offences in the nature of giving threats of injury, murder, attempt to murder, extortion, grabbing land of general public etc Trinamool Congress (TMC) ruled West Bengal government had moved the Supreme Court of India seeking an urgent hearing against the Calcutta High Court decision to handover TMC strongman and Sandeshkhali accused Shajahan Sheikh to Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI). Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on 29 February, 55 days after he went missing.

A team from the premier central probe agency CBI on Tuesday arrived at the CID headquarters in Kolkata to take jailed suspended ruling party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan into its custody, who was absconding after a team from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) came under attack while raiding his Sandeshkhali residence in connection with the alleged ration scam case, was placed in the custody of the state police after his arrest he continued to remain in the wind even after hundreds of women in Sandeshkhali came out against the TMC strongman, accusing him of perpetrating atrocities on them along with his henchmen, the high court sanctioned his arrest by either the state police, ED or CBI, close to two months after reportedly being on the run, Shahjahan was nabbed by the state police and taken into custody.A three-member CBI team, flanked by CRPF escorts, arrived at the CID headquarters, Bhabani Bhaban, on Tuesday a blow to the Mamata Banerjee government earlier, the Calcutta High Court transferred the Sandehskhali case to the Central Bureau of Investigation high court also directed the West Bengal Police to hand over Sheikh Shahjahan and all documents related to the ongoing probe against him to the CBI by 4.30 pm on Tuesday advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi filed a plea in the Supreme Court, challenging the high court order to hand the case against the suspended TMC strongman to the CBI Supreme Court asked the senior advocate to mention the plea before the registrar general of the apex court island in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Sandeshkhali came to hog national headlines after women, with their faces covered, came out on the streets accusing Shahjahan and his aides of excesses and land-grab.

