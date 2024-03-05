Tripura Govt Hikes DA By 5% For State Government Employees, Pensioners

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Manik Saha government in Tripura on Tuesday announced an additional 5 per cent dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners. The move will benefit 1,06,932 employees and 82,000 pensioners of the state government, the chief minister said in the state Assembly.

