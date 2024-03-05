Instagram, Facebook Down? Users Urged To 'Log In Again'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Facebook and Instagram faced outage Tuesday evening. Users complained about Log in issues. They were unable to refresh Instagram pages.
MENAFN05032024007365015876ID1107938422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.