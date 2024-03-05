Elon Musk Takes Dig At Meta As Instagram, Facebook Face Global Outage: 'If You're Reading This...'

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Just as Instagram and Facebook faced global outage for over 30 minutes leaving users struggling to log into their accounts, Elon Musk took a jibe at Meta in a post on X.Elon Musk said,“If you're reading this post, it's because our servers are working,” prompting immediate reactions from users on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.