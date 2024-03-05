Instagram, Facebook Services Resume After Outage

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Social media apps Facebook and Instagram have resumed services after a short outage on 5 March to X, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said,“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”Earlier, users were unable to load the apps, deliver messages, and refresh their search feeds on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram some reason, the users were logged out of their profiles. Both the social networking websites were down in India and many other parts of the world Tuesday evening this, users complained about log in issues. Soon after the Facebook and Instagram, YouTube users also started facing a similar issue READ: Instagram, Facebook down globally: Meta 'working' to solve issue as users flag call to 'log in again, change password'According to details, the disruptions started around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, with 'Log in again; session expired; couldn't refresh feed', were some of the messages that popped up while using the Facebook and Instagram apps tracking website Downdetector also revealed that Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were down for tens of thousands of users on Tuesday to outage tracking website Downdetector, there were 31,493 reports of outage on Instagram app at 9.23 pm, while 24,193 reports for Facebook at 9.09 pm, Downdetector showed that overall more than 3,00,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram to Reuters, Meta's status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users to the outage, Meta responded. \"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,\" Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media after the outage ended on Meta platforms, reports arrived that YouTube, a popular video streaming site, resumed its services after a short outage. Earlier, numerous users reported encountering errors while attempting to load the YouTube homepage had earlier switched to another social network X, WhatsApp and other online portals to report network outages faced while connecting to Google and Meta-owned platforms agency inputs.
MENAFN05032024007365015876ID1107938419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.