BMTC Launches Affordable Tour Package For Tourists, Devotees To Explore ‘Isha Foundation’ In Chikkaballapur

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explorers and tourists seeking to delve into the cultural and spiritual richness of Karnataka have a new reason to rejoice. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has launched an enticing tour package, inviting travellers to embark on an enriching journey to Isha Foundation and other notable landmarks in the vicinity.

The recent surge in visitors to the Isha Foundation has sparked a wave of excitement among travel enthusiasts. Recognizing this interest, BMTC has introduced a comprehensive tour package, set to start on March 8th, catering to those eager to experience the serenity and beauty of Chikkaballapur. The tour package promises an immersive exploration, encompassing visits to renowned tourist destinations including the Bhoga Nandishvara Temple, Kanivebasavanna Temple, Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Museum and Tomb, Rangasthala Ranganatha Swamy Temple, and of course, the esteemed Isha Foundation.

Crafted to offer a seamless travel experience, the package comprises a total of four captivating spots, ensuring travellers a fulfilling day of cultural immersion and spiritual awakening.

Upon concluding the exploration, the bus will return to Majestic, at 9:30 pm. In a bid to make this enriching experience accessible to all, BMTC has priced the tour package at an affordable rate of 500 rupees per seat.

As part of the enticing offer, BMTC has scheduled departures from Kempegowda bus stand at noon on all public holidays starting from March 8th. The tour bus will gracefully wind its way through the picturesque landscapes, providing passengers with an enchanting glimpse of the region's natural and architectural wonders.