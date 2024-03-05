5 Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The best smartphones under Rs 40,000 in India include the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, OnePlus 12R with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, iQOO Neo 9 Pro with 120Hz display, and Nothing Phone (2) with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

With so many excellent alternatives available in the sub-Rs40,000 price range, selecting a new phone may be challenging, particularly because many of them have features that seem comparable. Don't worry, though; our list of the top smartphones in this price range will take care of you. Read on to find out our selections for the finest phones in this category.

1. OnePlus 12R:



OnePlus 12R features a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with support for LTPO4.0.

In order to handle graphics-intensive operations, the smartphone is equipped with an Adreno 740 GPU in addition to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. Up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage are included with the OnePlus 12R.

The 5,500mAh battery that powers the high-end mid-range smartphone can be quickly charged with a 100W SUPERVOOC charger.

The phone has an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS and EIS capabilities. To fulfill all of your demands for selfies and video calls, the smartphone also has a 16MP front-facing camera.

2. iQOO Neo 9 Pro:

The 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display on the iQOO Neo 9 Pro has a refresh rate of 120Hz and can reach a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. It's interesting to note that some games on the smartphone might have a refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor, which was also included in several of the top phones from the previous year, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and OnePlus 11, as well as the newly released OnePlus 12R, powers the newest iQOO phone. Additionally, an Adreno 740 GPU is available for graphics-intensive workloads and games. Up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 12GB of RAM are included with the iQOO Neo 9 Pro.

With regard to optics, the rear of the device has a dual camera sensor that consists of an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX 920 sensor that supports OIS. A 16MP front-facing camera is also included for recording videos and taking selfies.

A 5,160 mAh battery with 120W PD fast charging (faster included) powers the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. Based on Android 14, the smartphone is powered by Funtouch OS 14, and the manufacturer guarantees 4 years of security patches and 3 years of OS upgrades.

3. Nothing Phone 2:



Operating on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0, the dual-SIM (Nano), Nothing Phone (2) showcases a 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display, offering an adaptive refresh rate spanning from 1Hz to 120Hz. It's powered by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which comes with an Adreno 730 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

With regard to photography, the Nothing Phone (2) has two cameras on its back. The first is a 50 MP camera with a 1/1 Sony IMX890 sensor. It also has both optical and electronic image stabilization (OIS and EIS). A 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera is also included. The gadget features a 32 MP front-facing camera for taking selfies.

The Nothing Phone (2), which has the unique Glyph Interface, has LED strips visible under its clear rear panel. The gadget has a sturdy 4,700mAh battery that can support both 5W Qi wireless charging and 45W conventional charging. Storage choices go up to 512GB.

4.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 93% screen ratio, 2412 x 1080 (FHD+) resolution, and 1.07 billion colors on display. This gadget has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor powers it.

The smartphone has three cameras installed for optical clarity. It has a detailed self-portrait and a 32MP Sony selfie camera up front. A triple camera configuration consisting of an 8MP ultra wide angle lens, a 50MP Sony IMX 890 main sensor camera with OIS support, and a 64MP OV64B Periscope Telephoto lens with OIS support is mounted on the rear of the Realme 12 Pro+.

5.

Redmi Note

13 Pro+ 5G:

A 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and compatibility for a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate is a feature of the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G. The smartphone has an astounding peak brightness of 1800 nits and supports Dolby Vision. An in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection are included with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro has three cameras on its back: an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 main sensor with OIS and EIS capabilities. To satisfy all needs for selfies and video calls, there is also a 16MP front-facing camera. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G also houses a 5,000mAh battery that can be fast charged via a 120W fast charging.