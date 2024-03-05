Murder Mubarak: Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi And More To Surprise Us In Netflix's Thriller

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After announcing its forthcoming lineup of films and programming, Netflix released the trailer for 'Murder Mubarak'. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar, all of whom masterfully conceal their true intentions. Pankaj Tripathi, who portrays a nontraditional officer, leads the charge.

The trailer for 'Murder Mubarak' looks fascinating, and it has all of the makings of a successful murder thriller. There is an excellent ensemble cast, banter, comedy, terror, action, firearms, sex, and a lot of blood. The film, directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 'Club You To Death'.

Homi Adajania directs the film., said,“'Murder Mubarak' is a cinematic concoction of actors that are loved across genres and generations and believe me each one of them has done such a fab job in bringing these eccentric characters to life. This film has that binge-worthy magic which lends itself to a compulsive watch. It's a colourful murder mystery that will make you want to rewind and watch it over again when you wonder how you missed all the clues in this breadcrumb-laden whodunnit. And thanks to our collab with Netflix, with its international reach, it's like throwing the coolest, wackiest party and the whole world is invited!”

'Murder Mubarak' is a film about ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) investigating a murder with seven suspects: Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix beginning March 15.