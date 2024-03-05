BJP Cheers Disrupt Rahul Gandhi's Yatra; Responds To 'Modi-Modi' Chants In Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra made its way through Shajapur city in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday (March 5), unexpected chants of "Modi-Modi" erupted from BJP workers along the route. Responding to the surprising display of support, Gandhi halted his convoy and took a moment to engage with the BJP workers who were enthusiastically raising slogans in praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amidst the chants, Rahul Gandhi even went a step further, blowing a flying kiss to the BJP workers from his vehicle before proceeding on the yatra. The journey, aimed at uniting India, had entered Madhya Pradesh over the weekend, navigating through regions governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Shajapur, a group of BJP workers, led by corporator Mukesh Dubey, vocalized their admiration for Modi as the yatra passed through A B Road. Noticing their fervor, Rahul Gandhi instructed his vehicle to stop near the BJP workers. The former Congress chief disembarked, initiating a friendly interaction with them. During the encounter, the BJP workers shifted their slogans to "Jai Shri Ram."

After exchanging greetings and handshakes with the BJP workers, Rahul Gandhi returned to his vehicle, marking a unique moment of engagement between political rivals during the yatra.

