Queen To Piku-7 Films To Watch With Your Girlfriends On Women's Day

Here are seven Bollywood films that celebrate women's empowerment and friendship, perfect for watching with friends on Women's Day.

A bachelorette party brings people together to discuss their lives, goals, and difficulties. The video praises female friendship and discusses Indian women's social challenges.

Piku follows Piku, a quirky girl, and her overbearing father. The video eloquently depicts their relationship while exploring independence, family, and women's goals.

This film follows four childhood friends through love, work, and relationships. Fun and refreshing look on contemporary Indian ladies and friendships.

The film portrays the secret lives and desires of four women living in a conservative society. It delves into themes of sexuality, freedom, and women's empowerment.

Aisha is a contemporary rendition of "Emma." Aisha, a young lady who matches her friends, navigates her own romantic path in the film.

Chak De! India has a male coach and a women's hockey team but emphasises collaboration, perseverance, and female empowerment.



This film follows Rani, a young lady who has a solo honeymoon to Europe after her wedding is called off. A touching narrative of self-discovery and empowerment.