Nothing Phone 2A Is Here! Assembled In Chennai, Check Out Firm's Budget-Friendly Smartphone

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nothing has launched its third smartphone offering, the much-anticipated Nothing Phone 2a.

The new smartphone is being assembled at a Chennai facility.

The Phone 2a has undergone significant design updates in order to make it more affordable, but it still includes some of Nothing's most recognizable features, such as a see-through rear panel that lets you look into part of its internal workings.



With a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.7-inch 1080p flexible AMOLED screen, the phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Its "pro" MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor powers the device, together with 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

With the exception of the ultrawide camera's lack of focusing (which prevents macro photography), the dual 50MP camera system on the back and the 32MP front camera appear to be nearly identical to those of the Phone 2. A 5,000mAh battery with built-in 45W rapid charging powers the 2a. Along with an under-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics and a minimal IP54 grade for water protection, there is NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and other features. Dual speakers are also included.

Nothing promises three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates for the phone, which is rare at its price point. The Nothing Phone 2a will start at Rs 23,999 for the base model and will be available on sale on Flipkart.



It is evident from images of the Nothing Phone 2a that it is constructed in accordance with the company's current design ethos. However, the Phone 2a features a dual-camera setup that is centered at the top of the phone, in contrast to the other two Nothing Phones. The phone looks different with the twin camera configuration positioned horizontally, especially because the entire rear panel appears to be built around the camera unit.

