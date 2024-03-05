Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma Are Married! Couple Share Pictures From Dreamy Wedding

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Surbhi Chandna married her 13-year relationship boyfriend Karan Sharma and shared pictures of the wedding.
Surbhi Chandna looked beautiful in a silver lehenga embellished with exquisite baby pink embellishments, along with a custom-cut choli with beautiful tassel trimming.
Her bridal look was enhanced by a baby pink dupatta with a lengthy trail, and her little makeup and open tresses added an air of easy charm.
She finished off her appearance with statement jewelry such as a choker and maangtika, as well as white chooda and golden kaleeras.
Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked handsome in a silver sherwani with matching pajamas, angrakha, and doshala, complete with a white turban.
Sharing the pictures they wrote, "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together. #sukar #estd2010."
Before getting married, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were in a relationship for more than 13 years.
MENAFN05032024007385015968ID1107938369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.