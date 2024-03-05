Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma Are Married! Couple Share Pictures From Dreamy Wedding

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Surbhi Chandna married her 13-year relationship boyfriend Karan Sharma and shared pictures of the wedding.

Surbhi Chandna looked beautiful in a silver lehenga embellished with exquisite baby pink embellishments, along with a custom-cut choli with beautiful tassel trimming.

Her bridal look was enhanced by a baby pink dupatta with a lengthy trail, and her little makeup and open tresses added an air of easy charm.



She finished off her appearance with statement jewelry such as a choker and maangtika, as well as white chooda and golden kaleeras.

Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked handsome in a silver sherwani with matching pajamas, angrakha, and doshala, complete with a white turban.

Sharing the pictures they wrote, "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together. #sukar #estd2010."

Before getting married, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were in a relationship for more than 13 years.