Maharashtra Govt Moves SC Challenging HC Verdict Acquitting Ex-DU Professor Saibaba

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Maharashtra government on March 5 moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court verdict acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a case in which he was accused of having links with the banned CPI (Maoist).

Earlier in the day, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba, noting that the prosecution failed to prove the case against him. In addition, the High Court cleared five other defendants in the case and overturned Saibaba's 54-year-old life sentence. "The prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the case against the accused persons," the court stated.

It held as "null and void" the sanction procured by the prosecution to charge the accused under anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Because of his physical impairment, Saibaba is confined to a wheelchair and has been detained at the Nagpur Central Jail since his arrest in 2014.

