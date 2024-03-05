Anant Ambani, Radhika's Pre-Wedding: Katrina To Varun, Couples Twin In White-Silver Traditional Outfits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, held their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 01 to 03.

While the guests were dressed in their best attires, there were a few celebrities who opted for white Indian outfits.



Varun Dhawan looked dashing in a silver embroidered off-white jacket, which he wore with a white kurta, matching pajamas, and black shoes.

Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal was seen twinning with her husband as she donned a white and silver outfit.



Katrina Kaif was draped in a stunning white saree, while Vicky Kaushal exuded grandeur in a white salwar kameez teamed with a colorful shawl.



John Abraham decided to twin with wife

Priya Runchal and donned a white Kurta which he teamed with a Dhoti of the same colour.

John Abraham's wife

Priya Runchal looked stunning in a beautifully embroidered white lehenga ensemble accessorized with a big necklace.