Anant Ambani, Radhika's Pre-Wedding: Katrina To Varun, Couples Twin In White-Silver Traditional Outfits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, held their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat, from March 01 to 03.
While the guests were dressed in their best attires, there were a few celebrities who opted for white Indian outfits.
Varun Dhawan looked dashing in a silver embroidered off-white jacket, which he wore with a white kurta, matching pajamas, and black shoes.
Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal was seen twinning with her husband as she donned a white and silver outfit.
Katrina Kaif was draped in a stunning white saree, while Vicky Kaushal exuded grandeur in a white salwar kameez teamed with a colorful shawl.
John Abraham decided to twin with wife
Priya Runchal and donned a white Kurta which he teamed with a Dhoti of the same colour.
John Abraham's wife
Priya Runchal looked stunning in a beautifully embroidered white lehenga ensemble accessorized with a big necklace.
