Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G India Price Leaked Online Ahead Of March 6

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Realme 12 5G and Realme 12+ 5G are all set to launch in India on March 6, and are likely to bring more competition to the sub- Rs 25,000 price segment.

A fresh leak, nevertheless, has made reference to the Realme 12 series before tomorrow's official unveiling. Notably, Realme had already begun accepting preorders for these smartphones, offering customers a plethora of advantages for preordering these soon-to-be released gadgets.

Here's what you can expect from Realme 12 series

A previous leak by tipster Abhishek Yadav said that the Realme 12+ 5G will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that might handle a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition to the previously announced 50MP Sony LYT600 main sensor with OIS, the smartphone is anticipated to be equipped with a 2MP macro lens and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. To meet all of the demands for video calling and selfies, the Realme 12 Pro+ is probably going to include a 16MP selfie sensor on the front.



It is possible that the forthcoming Realme smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC rapid charging. In the meanwhile, the Realme 12+ 5G could be able to utilize the Realme UI skin to run the most recent version of Android 14, which is version 14.

The Realme 12+ 5G's punch-hole-style notch at the top has already been confirmed by Realme's teaser, but the source also mentioned that the newest mid-ranger would have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

What about Realme 12 series' price?

A leak from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore suggests that the Realme 12 5G's 8GB RAM/128GB storage model might cost Rs18,999. Additionally, the leak claimed that Twilight Purple and Woodland Green will be the available colors for the next mid-range smartphone in India. Furthermore, the leak suggested that the Realme 12+ 5G's 8GB RAM/256GB storage model may cost Rs 22,999. In India, the smartphone can come in navigator beige and pioneer green color options.