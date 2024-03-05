'Sonia Gandhi Failed To Launch 'Rahul Yaan' 19 Times': Amit Shah Slams Opposition's Dynastic Politics (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized leaders of the Opposition's INDIA coalition for "promoting dynasties" and encouraged the youth to vote for candidates who uphold democracy.

“Sonia Gandhi's launch of the 'Rahul Yaan' has failed miserably 19 times. Efforts are on for the 20th attempt,” Shah said, addressing a youth rally in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

During his visit to Akola, Jalgaon, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state on Tuesday, Shah urged the rally attendees to vote for parties committed to enhancing democracy. He emphasized that the youth would find opportunities primarily within the BJP.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is trying to put a man on the moon, and (Congress leader) Sonia (Gandhi) is trying to launch her son Rahul for the 20th time. She tried 19 times, but he never made it to the destination,” Shah said at the Jalgaon rally.

"Sonia is trying to make Rahul PM, Uddhav (Thackeray) wants to make his son Aaditya CM, (Sharad) Pawar wants to make his daughter CM, Mamata Didi (Mamata Banerjee) wants to make her nephew CM, and (M K) Stalin wants to make his son CM," the senior BJP leader said.

Addressing a youth rally organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jalgaon, Shah questioned how parties fostering 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) within their organizations could contribute to strengthening democracy in the country. He pointed out that all the INDI alliance parties opposing Modi are proponents of dynastic politics.

“Voting for the BJP means voting for a bright future of youth and for building a great India,” Shah said.“Voting for BJP means voting for making Narendra Modi the PM for a third time,” he added.

Shah criticized the opposition MVA alliance in Maharashtra, likening it to a three-wheeled Maha Vikas Aghadi 'auto' with all its tires punctured.

“Can this punctured auto ensure development in the state? No,” the senior BJP leader said.

Shah highlighted that under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership, India's economy surged to become the 11th largest globally. Conversely, during the ten years of the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, the country remained in the same position. Shah emphasized that under PM Modi's governance, India rose to become the fifth largest economy in the world.

He underscored that supporting the BJP equated to supporting India's progress and ensuring Modi's third term as prime minister. Additionally, Shah emphasized that it represented a vote for the promising future of the youth.

"Modi's guarantee is that you give him a third term, and he will make the country the third largest economy in the world. He has a report card of ten years and a vision for the next 25 years. You do not always get such a leader," he said.

Shah questioned the youth about their inclusion in parties that endorse dynastic politics.

"The only party where you have opportunity is the BJP, and your leader Narendra Modi is always there for you. He has made the country safe, and wiped out terrorism and the naxal menace," the Union minister said.

Shah asserted that Rahul Gandhi, in opposition to the Modi government's move to revoke provisions under Article 370, had predicted that blood would spill on the streets of Jammu and Kashmir as a result.

"Forget about blood, no one dared to throw even pebbles," the BJP leader said.

In an implicit reference to the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Shah stated that it was time to "liberate" Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from the grip of "new Nizams".

“Previously known as Aurangabad, the entire Marathwada region was under the Nizam rule. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel freed Marathwada from Nizam, and now it is time to liberate Sambhajinagar from the new Nizams," Shah said, at the rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, AIMIM's Imtiaz Jalil emerged victorious over the then-united Shiv Sena candidate Chandrakant Khaire, who was backed by the BJP.

“We have worked tirelessly for 10 years. We have a track record of 10 years, and a roadmap for the next 25 years,” Shah said.