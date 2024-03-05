We Have Ensured No One Exercises Hegemony In Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amid China's belligerent behaviour in the Indian Ocean Region, frequently changing the rule-based maritime order, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India has ensured that no one exercises hegemony in the region.

Talking about the shift in dealing with the threat perception, the defence minister said: "India is ensuring that all the neighbouring countries of the Indian Ocean should be helped in protecting their autonomy and sovereignty. We have ensured that no one exercises hegemony in the region."

"Earlier, almost all the governments focused on strengthening land borders, but maritime threats were not given as much importance. In view of the increased movement of our adversaries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and the commercial importance of the region, it was necessary to re-assess our threat perception and accordingly re-balance our military resources and strategic attention. Under the Prime Minister's guidance, we not only re-imagined India's role in the IOR but also strengthened it. Due to these efforts, India has today emerged as the first responder and preferred security partner in the IOR," he said.

Rajnath Singh, who was in Goa for a day, inaugurated the new Administrative & Training building at the Naval War College, Goa on Tuesday.



The modern edifice, named the 'Chola', pays homage to the mighty maritime empire of the Chola dynasty of ancient India.



Appreciating the role the Indian Navy played while reaching out to the neighbouring countries in times of crisis, Rajnath Singh said: "Due to the Navy's readiness, India is fulfilling its responsibility in the IOR by providing full assistance to the littoral countries.”

He stated that the Navy is ensuring that no country, with its overwhelming economic and military power, is able to assert dominance over friendly countries or threaten their sovereignty.

Underlining the growing prowess of the Indian Navy on the back of a strong naval industrial base, he emphasised that the idea is not to achieve dominance, but to create an environment of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.



"The increasing naval power not only protects us from our adversaries but also provides an environment of security to other stakeholders in the Indian Ocean," he said.