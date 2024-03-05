TDP-JSP Combine Promises Rs 4,000 Pension For Backward Classes

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, March 5 (IANS) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena Party (JSP) combine on Tuesday announced the Backward Classes (BC) declaration for forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh, making a slew of promises including a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 each to people above 50 years of age.

The declaration, unveiled at a public meeting at Mangalagiri, underscores the TDP-JSP's commitment to address the challenges and uplift the socio-economic status of the backward class population, party leaders said.

TDP national President N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP leader Pawan Kalyan released the declaration, which outlines a series of targeted initiatives and policies, aimed at promoting the welfare and advancement of the community.

The declaration promises allocation of Rs.1.5 lakh crore for five years under the backward classes sub-plan, special legislation for their safety and security, formation of a Social Justice Monitoring Committee, revival of educational schemes including fee reimbursement for PG students, and implementation of foreign education without conditions.

The TDP-BJP combine also promised to revive 34 per cent reservation for the backward class, restoration of incentives for economic progress, and providing employment opportunities, a caste census as per law, revival of payment of Rs 10 lakh under Chandranna Bheema, and hiking Pelli Kanuka to Rs 1 lakh.

Handing over permanent caste certificates, revival of all schemes to encourage education among backward classes, and completion of BC Bhavan and community halls within one year of forming the government are the other promises.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the 10-point BC declaration is only aimed at achieving the progress of the backward communities.

The declaration has been formulated after detailed discussions with several senior leaders from both the TDP and the Jana Sena.

Making a fervent appeal to the community to extend their cooperation to the TDP-Jana Sena combine to bring the state onto the track, he said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is treating the BCs as slaves.

Stressing the need for a caste census as per the laid down norms, Chandrababu Naidu said the census should include the economic status of all the BC communities and all the sub-castes should be given proper importance.

"My sole aim is to accord priority to all the sub-castes and promote them in all sectors by according proper importance to them," the TDP supremo maintained.

Alleging that over 300 backward class people were killed for various reasons after the YSRCP came to power, he said illegal cases have been foisted against thousands of people belonging to the community, and this was nothing but suppressing the community who are growing politically.

Promising to enact separate legislation for the security of backward class by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government, Chandrababu Naidu warned of stringent action against all those who cause any kind of harm to the community.

Assuring the revival of all the welfare schemes that were successfully implemented by the TDP regime, he said that all the pending buildings will be completed and the caste certificates will be issued to the BCs to prevent any harassment by officials.

"TDP will take the responsibility of doing justice to the 153 castes, release funds for them, and uplift them economically. We will uplift the backward class community economically, socially, and politically. Does Jagan Reddy have the courage to change the leaders who are encouraging blood politics in the Palnadu region? They killed 18 BC leaders," he said.