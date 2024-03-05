NC To Field Omar Abdullah, Mian Altaf, Syed Ruhullah From Kashmir Valley In LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 5 (IANS) The National Conference (NC) on Tuesday announced its three candidates who will contest the three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir Valley.

Omar Abdullah will be the candidate for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, presently held by his father, NC President, and former Chief Minister, Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

Prominent Gujjar/Bakarwal leader Mian Altaf Ahmad will be the party candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri-Poonch seat. This seat is held by Justice Hasnain Masoodi (retd) of the NC.

Shia Muslim leader Aga Syed Ruhullah will be the candidate for the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. The party's Mohammad Akbar Lone won this seat in 2019.

With the NC announcing candidates for all three Lok Sabha seats in the Valley, curtains are now finally down on the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), formed in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 purportedly to create a joint opposition front for the "greater cause of Kashmir", which included restoration of Article 370 and statehood to J&K.