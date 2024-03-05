North America Gas Meter Market Outlook, Industry Size, Growth Factors, Investment Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “North America Gas Meter Market Report by Type (Basic, Smart), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Country 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the North America gas meter market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the North America Gas Meter Market?

The North America gas meter market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2024-2032.

North America Gas Meter Market Trends and Drivers:

The North America gas meter market is primarily propelled by the increasing demand for energy efficiency. In addition to this, the shifting consumer preferences from conventional gas meters towards advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) for facilitating accurate billing, real-time data monitoring, efficient gas usage, etc., are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emission levels is also bolstering the regional market. Furthermore, as new buildings require the installation of such devices for gas monitoring and billing purposes, the expansion of residential, and commercial sectors escalating the demand for these equipment in North America.

Emerging trends in the North America gas meter market include the rising utilization of smart product variants, which offer enhanced features, such as remote reading, leak detection, advanced data analytics, etc. These meters are gaining extensive traction due to their ability to provide detailed consumption data, enabling better gas management and cost savings for consumers. Additionally, the increasing focus on the integration of IoT technology with gas meters for seamless connectivity and data sharing with other smart devices and systems is also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, numerous technological advancements and the rising emphasis of key players on energy efficiency are anticipated to fuel the North America gas meter market in the coming years.

North America Gas Meter Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:



Key Regions Analysed



United States

Canada



Analysis for Each Country



Market by Type



Basic

Smart



Market by Application



Residential



Commercial Industrial

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

