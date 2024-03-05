Ghana Mobile Money Market Size, Share, Demand, Report, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Ghana Mobile Money Market Report by Technology (USSD, Mobile Wallets, and Others), Business Model (Mobile Led Model, Bank Led Model), Transaction Type (Peer to Peer, Bill Payments, Airtime Top-ups, and Others) 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Ghana mobile money market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Ghana Mobile Money Market?

The Ghana mobile money market size reached US$ 161.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 789.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during 2024-2032.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ghana-mobile-money-market/requestsample

Ghana Mobile Money Market Trends and Drivers:

The Ghana mobile money market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the widespread adoption of mobile phones and the increasing penetration of internet services across the country. This growth is further fueled by the government authorities initiatives to promote financial inclusion among the unbanked and underbanked population, who have limited access to traditional banking services, which is fueling the market across the country. Moreover, the rising popularity of digital payments, as individuals and businesses alike seek contactless and cashless transaction methods to reduce the risk of virus transmission, is also bolstering the market growth.

Emerging trends in the Ghana mobile money market include the integration of mobile money services with other digital financial services, such as microloans, insurance, and investment products, providing a comprehensive financial platform for users. In addition to this, the growing emphasis on enhancing the security and reliability of mobile money transactions by employing advanced technologies like blockchain and biometric authentication, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the market across the country is positively impacted by cross-border mobile money remittance services, facilitating easier and more cost-effective international transfers. Besides this, the increasing partnerships between mobile money operators and utility companies for enabling convenient bill payments and other services are expected to catalyze the Ghana mobile money market over the forecasted period.

Ghana Mobile Money Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Breakup by Technology:



USSD

Mobile Wallets Others

Breakup by Business Model:



Mobile Led Model Bank Led Model

Breakup by Transaction Type:



Peer to Peer

Bill Payments

Airtime Top-ups Others

Leading Companies Operating in the Ghana Mobile Money Industry:



MTN

Vodafone

Tigo Airtel

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Reports:

https://businessfox.livepositively.com/brazil-cane-sugar-market-report-2024-2032-industry-trends-segmentation-and-forecast-analysis

https://businessfox.livepositively.com/vietnam-cattle-feed-market-demands-growth-analysis-industry-report-2024-2032

https://businessfox.livepositively.com/united-states-pallet-market-report-2024-2032-industry-trends-segmentation-and-forecast-analysis

https://businessfox.livepositively.com/vietnam-e-commerce-market-overview-industry-growth-rate-research-report-2024-2032

https://businessfox.livepositively.com/gcc-cosmetics-market-demands-growth-analysis-industry-report-2024-2032

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163