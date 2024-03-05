Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Sister Passes Away

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) Vimla Devi, the elder sister of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, passed away in Jodhpur on Tuesday.

Many Congress workers have started gathering at Gehlot's residence after coming to know about his sister's demise.

Gehlot will reach Jodhpur on Wednesday morning to perform the last rites of his sister, said a press note issued by his office