Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Sister Passes Away

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) Vimla Devi, the elder sister of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, passed away in Jodhpur on Tuesday.
Many Congress workers have started gathering at Gehlot's residence after coming to know about his sister's demise.
Gehlot will reach Jodhpur on Wednesday morning to perform the last rites of his sister, said a press note issued by his office
MENAFN05032024000231011071ID1107938169
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.