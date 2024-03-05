Europe's Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange Joins Tradingview's Official Brokers

(MENAFN- B2Press) Europe's leading cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT, has announced a new update that allows its users to access advanced charting tools and market data. WhiteBIT has been added to the list of official brokerage firms of the renowned data platform TradingView.

TURKEY - The increasing competition in the cryptocurrency ecosystem is prompting exchanges to stand out with improvements in user experience, and now, WhiteBIT has brought exciting news to its users. Operating as a leading cryptocurrency exchange in Europe and the official cryptocurrency partner of Barcelona and Trabzonspor, WhiteBIT has joined the ranks of official brokerage firms of TradingView, a market analysis and trading platform used by over 50 million people worldwide.

The announcement from WhiteBIT stated that this integration would allow users to trade on TradingView using their WhiteBIT wallets and provide access to market analysis tools.

Positioned as a globally renowned analysis and trading platform for financial assets, TradingView also stands out as a social network for investors and those engaged in daily asset trading. The integration with the cryptocurrency exchange, which has over 50 million users worldwide, offers WhiteBIT users the opportunity to access charts including Renko, Kagi, Point & Figure, as well as comparison tools, price and technical alerts, and more. WhiteBIT users gain the opportunity to establish a more solid foundation for their investment strategies using data provided by TradingView.

Users with accounts on both platforms can start using the TradingView integration after completing the know your customer (KYC) process and activating the two-factor authentication (2FA) feature. WhiteBIT's addition to the list of official brokerage firms recognized by TradingView provides users with the opportunity to start trading on TradingView within seconds. In addition, investors can access order types such as limit orders, stop orders, stop-market, and market orders, as well as TradingView's spot trading tools.

Founded in Ukraine and quickly becoming one of Europe's most important cryptocurrency exchanges, WhiteBIT enables trading of 270 digital assets across 350 trading pairs. The company states that the WhiteBIT and TradingView integration provides investors with new opportunities, offering access to one of the best platforms for trade and market analysis. Furthermore, the partnership is emphasized as strengthening WhiteBIT's position in the market

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022