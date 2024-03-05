Dell And TAWAL Collaborate To Drive Technology Advancements

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Dell Technologies and TAWAL today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on new opportunities to advance the telecommunications industry in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement was signed by Abdulrahman Almoaiqel, Chief Commercial Officer at TAWAL and Mohammed Amin, Sr. Vice-President, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (CEEMETA) for Dell Technologies.

TAWAL, established in 2019, is the first telecommunications tower company in Saudi Arabia and the largest in the Middle East. As per the MoU, Dell and TAWAL will engage in exploring and harnessing opportunities in edge computing and building use cases tailored to specific industry verticals in Saudi Arabia.

The agreement also focuses on the development and implementation of Open RAN technology and fostering innovation in 5G and beyond. It seeks to drive significant advancements in network flexibility and scalability and aims to redefine Saudi Arabia's telecommunications landscape.

TAWAL will also accelerate the deployment and enablement of Smart Solutions through Edge computing using Dell's portfolio of solutions. This in turn will enhance the user experience and help expand the use cases in multiple sectors by utilizing TAWAL's infrastructure.

As communications service providers transition to 5G, the ability to innovate at the edge of the network and meet the performance and latency requirements is critical to take full advantage of what 5G offers.

Tags#Dell Technologies #Riyadh #Saudi Arabia #TAWAL #Telecommunications