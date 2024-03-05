Commanders Should Be Prepared To Deal With All Challenges: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday urged the commanders to be prepared to deal with any kind of challenge.

“The commanders must remain prepared to deal with all kinds of challenges. The government will provide all-possible support,” the Defence Minister said while addressing the first edition of the inaugural session of Naval Commanders' Conference of 2024.

He underscored the importance of jointness and synergy of the three services amidst the constantly-evolving geopolitical scenario and spoke about the increasing use of drones in modern-day warfare and various maritime operations.

The Defence Minister also addressed the Naval Commanders during the session and commended the Indian Navy for increasing its multi-dimensional capabilities in the Indian Ocean region and continuously emerging in a leadership role.

He appreciated the Navy's efforts to work towards peace and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region, in line with Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also lauded the anti-piracy operations of the Indian Navy in the Indo-Pacific region which, he said, is being appreciated not only in India but across the globe.

“If India's reputation has increased in the Indian Ocean Region and wider Indo-Pacific, it is due to the bravery and promptness of our Navy. It has become synonymous with credibility in the Indo-Pacific region. The Navy is a reflection of India's growing stature on the global canvas,” the Defence Minister said.