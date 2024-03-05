New Book The Need-Not Artist Shows You How To Unlock Your Artistic Potential And Embrace The Life You Deserve!

(MENAFN- Pressat) Martha's Vineyard, March 5, 2024 – Are you an aspiring artist desperate to be creative, yet feeling smothered by all of life's demands? If so, look no further than The Need-Not Artist by Kasha Ritter - a practical guide that transforms obstacles into opportunities and inspires you to embrace the artist you've always dreamed of becoming.

In this insightful journey, Kasha Ritter, a full-time mother of three with a non-stop household, shares her personal story of pursuing her artistic passion amid the chaos of daily life. With nine motivating chapters, she dismantles common excuses, providing step-by-step guidance on overcoming obstacles such as housework or daily demands, children, and perceived lack of talent.

“The idea for The Need-Not Artist came to life when I was reading an old journal,” Ritter says.“I had written, 'I need.....I really need.....I don't have.....' in regards to time, space, money, art supplies, skill and understanding. It became obvious to me that the things I thought I needed, I actually needed-not. I wrote this book to help others because I care deeply for their well-being. In the past, people would talk to me about their desire to be artistic and their concerns mirrored mine. I could sense a genuine longing in them which I understood first-hand. I wrote this book as a way to give back and pay it forward. So many people helped me with kind support, encouragement and believing in me when I could not.”

Discover how to carve out creative time for your art and build upon your innate talent. Kasha's wisdom extends beyond creative inspiration, offering coaching on intuition, confidence, and self-investment. Learn to recognize your supporters, cultivate your unique style, and tap into the thriving business side of art without succumbing to the "starving artist" stereotype.

In The Need-Not Artist, you'll find:



Practical advice on time management, marketing, and running your art like a successful business.

Motivation to trust your instincts and overcome self-doubt. Insights into building confidence and recognizing the supporters who will champion your artistic journey.

Don't let excuses extinguish your passion. Whether you're an experienced artist or a beginner seeking guidance, this book is a must-have, answering every question about getting started and achieving personal success in the world of art, explained in a way that is understandable. Unlock your artistic potential and embrace the creative life you are meant to live with The Need-Not Artist.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kasha Ritter is an artist and writer living on Martha's Vineyard. Her artwork hangs in private collections throughout New Zealand, Italy, the United States, and Canada. Her background in marketing and technical illustration laid the foundation for a diverse portfolio with over 600 images on file.

For more information about Kasha; please visit her website at

To learn more about her new book The Need-Not Artist, please visit Amazon or any online bookstore. Amazon:

