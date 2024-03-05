Video: How People React To PM Modi's Kashmir Visit

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also PM Modi Has Transformed J&K From Terrorism Capital To Tourism Capital: Tarun Chugh BJP Expects Over 2 Lakh At PM Modi's Srinagar Rally
MENAFN05032024000215011059ID1107937816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.