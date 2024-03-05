(MENAFN- Baystreet) Tuesday's Hottest Trades

More Trouble for NYCBStarbucks Skids as Unions End Proxy FightVISA, Western Union Hook up on Money Transfer PactTop Reasons to Buy Gold Stocks Immediately Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Amer Sinks as Quarterly Losses Decrease

Shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), the maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Lousiville Slugger baseball bats, fell Tuesday even after the company said its holiday-quarter losses narrowed, driven by strong sales in China.

The newly public athletic company lost 25 cents a share during the fourth quarter, on revenue of $1.32 billion.

In the three months ended December 31, the company reported a net loss of $94.9 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with $148.3 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $1.32 billion, up about 10% from $1.2 billion a year earlier.

Amer, which also owns Arc'teryx, Salomon and a number of other athletic equipment and apparel brands, operates in three distinct business segments. They are technical apparel, which includes its pricey Arc'teryx winter jackets, outdoor performance, such as Salomon's winter sports equipment, and ball and racquet sports, which includes equipment and apparel from Wilson and Louisville, among others.

The company started trading on the New York Stock Exchange last month under the ticker“AS.” Shares rose just 3% in Amer's debut on the public markets after it priced its IPO at a discount. Sellers showed muted interest in the stock during its first day of trading over concerns about its connections and exposure to China and its debt-laden balance sheet.

AS shares began Tuesday down $1.60, or 9.4%, to $15.74.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks