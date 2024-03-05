               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan, Qatar Mull Military And Military-Technical Cooperation


3/5/2024 10:36:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The visit of the delegation led by Deputy Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov, to Qatar continues, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.

As part of the visit, Mr. A. Gurbanov met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of Qatar, Dr. Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah.

The meeting discussed the current state and development prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical fields, and other issues of mutual interest.

