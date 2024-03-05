South Africa Gypsum Plaster Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Growth And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ South Africa Gypsum Plaster Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the South Africa gypsum plaster market outlook . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The South Africa gypsum plaster market size reached

151.4 Kilo Tons

in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

221.8 Kilo Tons

by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 6.53%

during 2024-2032.

South Africa Gypsum Plaster Market Overview:

Gypsum plaster, a construction material manufactured from the mineral gypsum, is widely recognized for its application in the smooth finishing of walls, ceilings, and other surfaces. It is produced through the calcination process, which heats the gypsum at a moderate temperature to remove water, resulting in a fine powder that, when mixed with water, becomes workable.

Gypsum plaster comes in various forms, including ready-mix and plasterboard, offering significant advantages such as ease of application, a smooth finish, quick setting times, and compatibility with different surfaces. Its attributes, such as fire resistance, moisture control, and thermal insulation, make it an eco-friendly and versatile choice for modern construction practices, enhancing its appeal across the building industry.

South Africa Gypsum Plaster Market

Trends:

In South Africa, the gypsum plaster market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the growing construction sector and increasing demand for sustainable building materials. Additionally, the country's urbanization trend, coupled with the expansion of residential and commercial infrastructure projects, serves as a major catalyst for market expansion. South Africa's commitment to green building standards and energy-efficient constructions further propels the adoption of gypsum plaster, given its eco-friendly properties and contribution to indoor air quality.

Additionally, technological advancements in plaster production and application techniques are enhancing product quality and efficiency, meeting the evolving requirements of the construction industry. Furthermore, the rise in renovation and remodeling activities, along with government initiatives to support affordable housing, also significantly contribute to the market's growth. These factors, combined with the material's cost-effectiveness and superior aesthetics, are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive

Landscape:



Gyproc SA Mega Crete

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Regular Gypsum Plaster Moisture Resistant Gypsum Plaster

Breakup by Sector:



Residential

Commercial Industrial

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

