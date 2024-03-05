Goa Police Arrests Three Persons Over Illegal Cricket Betting

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 5 (IANS) Goa Police on Tuesday conducted a raid on a private bungalow and arrested three persons for carrying out illegal cricket betting in the north district.

Porvorim Police Inspector PI Rahul Parab told IANS that after receiving information about the betting, they conducted a raid at Salvador do Munro, Bardez - Goa, in North District.

"Search was conducted in bungalow during which mobile phones, laptop, wifi router and other articles worth Rs 1.7 lakhs were seized from the accused persons," he said.

Police said that the accused persons have been identified as Khaljeet Singh (34), Nitesh Kumar (20) and Rahul Chowhan (27) all natives of West Bengal.

Police said that a case has been registered under sections 3 & 4 of the Goa Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.