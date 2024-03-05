Dr Sheths Launches Its Brand Purpose Healthy India Healthy You Initiative In Partnership With Doctors For You

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 5th March 2024 - Dr. Sheths, a brand from the Honasa Consumer portfolio, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand purpose HEALTHY INDIA INITIATIVE, in partnership with Doctors For You (DFY) in pursuit of a unified vision of building a healthier India. This partnership marks the beginning of a transformative journey aimed at reshaping the healthcare landscape of remote locations of India and fostering a positive change in rural communities. Through this initiative, Dr. Sheths will commission a Healthmobile on Wheels initiative to ensure that healthcare doesnt remain confined to urban centers but reaches the very heart of marginalized communities.



The initiative is launched in Masarhi district in the state of Bihar, with mobile medical vans on the go, our dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and support staff conducts daily visits to villages in the Masarhi Area, offering diagnoses, consultations, essential medicines & medical kits. The initiative aims to create a broader on-ground impact, addressing systemic healthcare challenges. Every purchase made on Dr. Sheths website will directly support the beneficiaries, seamlessly linking each order to our mission of fostering a healthier India for all.



Dr. Sheth\'s journey is at the forefront of Indian healthcare spanning over 90 years. With a legacy deeply embedded in providing better health for Indians across three generations, Dr. Sheths has consistently stood as an advocate for healthcare in India, thus emerging as a steadfast symbol of trust & vitality. Dr. Sheth\'s is not just a skincare brand; it\'s a philosophy rooted in authenticity, inclusivity, and efficacy. Our core values emphasize the importance of embracing individuality, celebrating diversity, & providing effective solutions that go beyond skin deep. Dr. Sheth\'s journey with Honasa is born from a shared vision for a better world. The alignment of the brands values with Honasa\'s commitment to social responsibility made this partnership a natural fit. Honasa Consumer aims to redefine the standards of the beauty industry, where skincare is not just about external enhancement but a holistic approach to well-being.



We have partnered with Doctors For You (DFY) which is a humanitarian organization, with its remarkable presence in disaster-hit zones & tireless efforts in providing medical care during crises and non-crisis situations, aligns with our belief in making healthcare accessible to all. Their expertise & dedication make them the perfect partner as we embark on this purpose-driven journey. Through this collaboration, we extend our purpose beyond skincare, ensuring that every purchase contributes to the well-being of marginalized communities.



Speaking of the initiative, Varun Alagh, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Honasa Consumer Limited comments, \"When we embarked upon our entrepreneurial journey, we wanted to solve a gap that existed in the market with a brand that was serving a greater purpose. At Honasa, we craft purpose-driven brands with a strong purpose connected to each brand. Rooted in this mission is our unwavering dedication to creating positive change for our consumers, communities, and shareholders. With our latest initiative, \'Healthy India\' under Dr. Sheths brand, we aspire to extend access to essential healthcare services to marginalized communities, contributing to a healthier nation.\"



Dr Ravikant Singh, Founder, Doctors For You Comments, Doctors For You is proud to partner with Dr Seth\'s in reaching out and providing Health Services to some of the most marginalized citizens of our country. Partnerships are the key for Sustainable development as stated by SDG 17 of the United Nation. Together we can do much more than as an Individual entity or Institution. DFY is lucky to partner with an organization having Trust, Transparency and Sustainability as core values, very similar to DFY core commitments.



Dr. Sheths is the worlds first dermatologist-formulated skincare brand with products designed specifically for Indian skin, based on the clinical experiences, knowledge & expertise of three generations of skin doctors. Today, Indias Skincare market is flooded with products based on learnings from Western and Caucasian Skin. Dr. Sheths mission is to bring Indian Skincare into the 21st century and at the heart of our mission lies a commitment to generate positive change for our consumers, communities, and shareholders. , allowing everyday Indians to access high-quality, scientific solutions made specifically for Indian skin. In doing so, we are democratizing the secrets of the countrys oldest and most renowned Dermatology Clinics in everyday use formats that consumers are familiar with, know, and love. Honasa Consumer Limited, is the largest digital-first beauty and personal care company with a diverse portfolio of six brands. Uniquely positioned to capture the growth trends shaping in the BPC market, the company is building brands through on trend data-based innovation and strong omnichannel distribution. Driven by purpose, Honasa Consumer Limited is committed to serving its consumers and the society for a better tomorrow.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Ashutosh Mishra

Email :...