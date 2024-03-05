Gulf Arab Experts Eye Tourism Boost Amid Kuwait-Hosted Talks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) -- Officials from across Gulf Arab countries assembled in Kuwait on Tuesday for talks aiming to prop up the region's tourism industry, agreeing on the need for concrete steps to usher in growth in the crucial sector.

The gathering is a testament to the "significance" of the tourism industry and its link to sustained economic development, said Kuwaiti information ministry undersecretary Dr. Nasser Mheisen, addressing the event on behalf of Information Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

On the primary objective for the talks, he said that officials and tourism expert alike would discuss the measures needed to bring growth to the tourism industry around the Gulf Arab region, saying that development in the sector is inextricably linked to economic prosperity.

Kuwait could potentially morph into a hotspot for tourists given the attributes the country possesses, which could ultimately lead to a flow of foreign investment into the country, he said, expressing hope that the main objectives for the gathering would come to fruition.

In her speech, the UN tourism organization's regional director for the Middle East Basma Al-Maiman expected a "bright future" for tourism in the region, recalling a time where Kuwait was among the most attractive destinations for visitors around the world, a distinction the country could easily reclaim if the necessary measures are taken, she underlined.

The wider Middle East region, as well as the world has whole, has slowly began to emerge from the detrimental effects the COVID pandemic had on the tourism industry, she said, pointing out that as a member of the UN body, Kuwait is eager to witness tourism growth as a focal point of its 2035 development strategy.

Addressing the gathering, Kuwaiti Information Ministry Acting undersecretary for the tourism sector Osama Al-Mekhyal said the talks allow Gulf Arab countries the chance to share their experiences in the tourism industry, allowing participants the chance to learn from such success stories, he said.

The tourism industry is not a mere marketing ploy, rather, it represents a crucial pillar in any nation's economic development plans, the Kuwaiti official emphasized, citing the private sector as a key contributor to tourism growth and development. (end)

mdm









