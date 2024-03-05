Chernihiv Purchases EW Systems For Tank Brigade

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chernihiv has purchased 11 electronic warfare (EW) systems to protect Ukrainian equipment on the front.

Acting Chernihiv Mayor Oleksandr Lomako said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“We are handing over the equipment to our Defenders, purchased with the city's funds. These are 11 EW systems for countering enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as spare parts for repairing wheeled equipment. This week, all of the listed items will be sent to the front to the 1st Separate Siversk Tank Brigade," Oleksandr Lomako wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, in 2024, Chernihiv pledged funds for material support of recruits registered in the city.