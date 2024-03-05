Air Defense Forces Destroy Russian Missile Over Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military intercepted and destroyed an enemy missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Minus one more missile. It was shot down by the defenders of the sky in the Kryvyi Rih district," he wrote.

As reported, the Russian military attacked Nikopol with the Uragan MLRS on the night of March 5.