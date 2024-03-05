Air Defense Forces Destroy Russian Missile Over Kryvyi Rih District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military intercepted and destroyed an enemy missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Minus one more missile. It was shot down by the defenders of the sky in the Kryvyi Rih district," he wrote. Read also:
Air defenses destroy 18 out of 22 Shahed UAVs over Odesa region overnight
As reported, the Russian military attacked Nikopol with the Uragan MLRS on the night of March 5.
MENAFN05032024000193011044ID1107937499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.