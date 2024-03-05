Russian Shelling Of Kherson City Center Leaves One Civilian Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Kherson city center, wounding one civilian.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"About an hour ago, Russian troops fired on central Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank," he posted.
The man, born in 1971, was wounded in the shelling. He was taken to the hospital in moderate condition with injuries from a mine blast, a gunshot wound to the back, and a dislocated shoulder.
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of March 5, a woman born in 1947 and a 76-year-old man were wounded in the Russian shelling of Kherson.
