Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Makes Annual Report On Human Rights Issue In Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ombudsperson for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Sabina Aliyeva, addressed the National Assembly on March 5, 2023,
with her report on "The protection of human rights in the Republic
of Azerbaijan" for the year 2023, Azernews reports.
Prior to her address, the Ombudsperson and her staff visited the
grave of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, paying deep respect to
his memory. The honourable memory of the distinguished
ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also
respectfully commemorated in the Alley of Honour. Then, they
visited the Martyrs' Alley, where they paid tribute to the memory
of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and
territorial integrity of the homeland.
Later, Sabina Aliyeva, who gave an interview to the media
representatives, gave information about the issues to be touched
upon during the presentation of the annual report in the Milli
Majlis and pointed out that the proposals and recommendations
presented in the report served to effectively protect the rights of
various population groups.
During her speech at the National Assembly, the Ombudsperson
provided information on the situation regarding the protection of
human rights and freedoms in the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2023,
the activities carried out, current problems, and upcoming tasks.
The Ombudsperson presented a number of proposals and
recommendations in her report for the more effective provision and
protection of human rights and freedoms in our country last
year.
It should be noted that the Ombudsperson's report for the year
2023 has been posted on the official website of the institution and
submitted to the relevant media outlets for wide dissemination to
the public.
MENAFN05032024000195011045ID1107937496
