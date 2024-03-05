Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Mahakal Temple In Ujjain

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 5 (IANS) Accompanied by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

Visiting the Mahakal temple was part of Rahul Gandhi's schedule as the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passes through Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, the Yatra resumed from Shajapur district and reached Ujjain.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra had entered Madhya Pradesh on March 2, and after covering the Gwalior-Chambal region, it reached the Malwa region of the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, following his temple visit, the BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of 'double-standards'.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also happens to be the MLA from Ujjain, said,“Rahul Gandhi is visiting Baba Mahakal, but he should first tell the people why his party refused to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya (on January 22).”