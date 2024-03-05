Ariston launches BLU R Electric Water Heaters in KSA

(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Meets market demand for an elegant Italian design product priced economically.



Riyadh, March 6, 2024 – Ariston has introduced the Electric Water Heater BLU R representing a significant leap in redefining home comfort into the Saudi market. Crafted with precision and finesse, this electric storage water heater epitomizes efficiency, reliability, and aesthetic refinement. Designed in Italy, it provides a cost-effective solution without compromising on quality, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of consumers seeking efficient water heating solutions.



The BLU R range of water heaters is manufactured in Wuxi, China to the high global standards set for the Ariston brand which are met by being in control of the manufacturing process from end-to-end. The plant in Wuxi, established almost 30 years back in 1996, measures 42,314m2, covers an area of 60,813m2. Almost 150,000 products were manufactured and shipped to more than 60 countries worldwide in 2023.



Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey, and Caucasus stated, "The Ariston brand is dedicated to offering high quality water heating solutions & products and the BLU R model is a testament to this ethos. The BLU-R we have launched in the Saudi market is made entirely in our own facility with end-to-end responsibility for the supply chain. Having control of the manufacturing has enabled us to offer a high-quality product at attractive price points. Blu-R is already marketed in many global markets where it has met with thumping success.”

Involvement in the entire production process, from raw material procurement to after-sales service ensures top-notch product quality and affordability. Ariston Middle East maintains control over its production supply chain so that the Ariston brand is safeguarded. Available in 50, 80 and 100 liters, the BLU R series offers consumers flexibility in selecting a model tailored to their specific hot water needs, seamlessly integrating into diverse household settings.

Ariston Middle East has been in KSA for decades and has an impressive line-up of Italian design products in the country with high appeal to the market. The compact ANDRIS R and medium sized PRO1 R and the instant Aures Multi are the most popular among contactors and end users due to their sophisticated features, Italian design, and quality performance.



BLU R Product specifications



The BLU R ensures longevity and durability, protecting it against rust and scaling, providing peace of mind and long-term reliability. An oversized magnesium anode reinforces the water heater's longevity, showcasing a proactive approach to corrosion defense. Blu R’s double safety thermostat ensures secure operation, preventing the risk of overheating, instilling confidence in the reliability of the product. External temperature regulation empowers users with easy and precise control over the water temperature, enhancing the usability of the water heater. In addition to these remarkable features, the BLU R offers versatile mounting options and includes a premium heating element crafted from efficient and corrosion-resistant copper.







First class service



Ariston’s service model, one of its kind in Saudi Arabia, is designed to offer efficiency and professionalism to all customers. Genuine ARISTON Spare Parts are provided and installed to maintain the best quality and ensure reliability, extended product life and safety. Quick turnaround of solutions is prioritized in case of any event.

For more information: Ariston Group





